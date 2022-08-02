Wolfe Co. residents working to help neighbors affected by flooding Breathitt Co.

By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities around Eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after those devastating floods and others are looking to help.

Wolfe County High School is just one of three shelters set up in Campton. That shelter is for individuals and families. Wolfe County Middle School is for patients from Jackson Nursing Home and Campton Elementary is for people and their pets.

Wolfe County Schools officials opened up the schools soon after the floods hit. We’re told that school staff members are volunteering to help run the shelters.

They’ve also been collecting donations for people affected by flooding in neighboring Breathitt County. A school resource officer, who was at Wolfe County High School, overnight said they have piles of clothes, shoes, socks and underwear inside the building, just waiting to be distributed.

He said it’s important people at the shelters know that there is a community rallying behind them.

We spoke with Anthony and Anastasia, a couple of flood victims staying at the high school. They told us they lost almost everything, but they’re grateful they still have each other.

“I just have so many memories there, but I sure lost everything I had, but I got out of there with my life,” Anthony said. “Water will dry, but my life and her life ain’t worth it. Things, material things will dry and if they don’t you’ll get more, but you only get one life to live and that water ain’t nothing to play with.”

Officials are still asking for donations. They’ll be delivering clothes to Mountain Mission on Highway 30 in Jackson and other types of donations will go to First Church of God also on Highway 30 in Jackson.

