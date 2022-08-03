Cooling shelters open in eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by flooding
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A number of cooling centers opened up in flood-ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians who are cleaning up damage and debris to take breaks as heat indexes could hit the triple digits in some areas.
“Don’t be too proud to go to one of these places. It’s going to be really hot and really dangerous,” the Governor said. “So if you have a family member who’s older or maybe who has some conditions, you want to make sure you get them to a place where they’re going to be cool enough.”
Cooling stations are available at the following locations:
- Breathitt County – Breathitt Library – 1024 College Ave., Lost Creek
- Floyd County – Floyd Community Center – 7199 KY-80, Langley
- Johnson County – City of Paintsville Recreation Center – 232 Preston St., Paintsville
- Knott County – Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop, Leburn
- Letcher County – Letcher County Central High School – 435 Cougar Drive, Whitesburg
- Perry County – Perry County Community Center – 354 Perry Park, Hazard
- Pike County – Valley Elementary School – 162 Douglas Pkwy., Pikeville
- Wolfe County – Senior Center – 76 Marion St., Campton
