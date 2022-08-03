Cooling shelters open in eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by flooding

Gov. Andy Beshear visits Pike County, Kentucky to tour damage following catastrophic flooding...
Gov. Andy Beshear visits Pike County, Kentucky to tour damage following catastrophic flooding on July 26.(WSAZ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A number of cooling centers opened up in flood-ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians who are cleaning up damage and debris to take breaks as heat indexes could hit the triple digits in some areas.

“Don’t be too proud to go to one of these places. It’s going to be really hot and really dangerous,” the Governor said. “So if you have a family member who’s older or maybe who has some conditions, you want to make sure you get them to a place where they’re going to be cool enough.”

Cooling stations are available at the following locations:

  • Breathitt County – Breathitt Library – 1024 College Ave., Lost Creek
  • Floyd County – Floyd Community Center – 7199 KY-80, Langley
  • Johnson County – City of Paintsville Recreation Center – 232 Preston St., Paintsville
  • Knott County – Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop, Leburn
  • Letcher County – Letcher County Central High School – 435 Cougar Drive, Whitesburg
  • Perry County – Perry County Community Center – 354 Perry Park, Hazard
  • Pike County – Valley Elementary School – 162 Douglas Pkwy., Pikeville
  • Wolfe County – Senior Center – 76 Marion St., Campton

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
The Buckhorn Creek area of Perry County sustained heavy flood damage.
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says most people reported missing after flooding are accounted for
Chilling video was released of people being rescued from their rooftops and flooded homes by...
WATCH | Chilling photos, videos released by National Guard show flood rescues in eastern Ky.
Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says flooding death toll has risen to at least 37

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Power outages decreasing nearly one week after devastating flooding
Governor Beshear spent another day of touring the damage left behind after the deadly flooding...
Gov. Beshear tours Breathitt Co. High School as cleanup efforts are underway
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Letcher County flooding
People helping get needed medical supplies to flood victims in eastern Ky.