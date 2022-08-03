Danville looking to get back on track as title contenders

Mark Peach is entering his second season as head coach of the Admirals.
Danville looking to get back on track as title contenders
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville head coach Mark Peach is set to begin his second season with the Admirals.

His guys are starting to embrace his vision after winning eight games last season. Danville hasn’t won that many games in a season since completing a perfect 15-0 state championship campaign back in 2017.

Peach returns six starters on offense and six starters on defense.

Danville begins the season at Lincoln County on August 19 and confidence will not be an issue in Stanford.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
The Buckhorn Creek area of Perry County sustained heavy flood damage.
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says most people reported missing after flooding are accounted for
Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
Chilling video was released of people being rescued from their rooftops and flooded homes by...
WATCH | Chilling photos, videos released by National Guard show flood rescues in eastern Ky.

Latest News

Quarterback Cutter Boley transferred to LCA from LaRue County during the offseason
LCA looks to get back to state title game with a new quarterback
Mark Few hopped on a zoom with Coach John Calipari to make the announcement.
UK men’s basketball to play Gonzaga in home-and-home series
Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler said this year’s Blue-White game will be played in eastern...
UK men’s basketball to hold Blue-White scrimmage in eastern Ky. this year
For the second time in four seasons, the Douglass Broncos came up one win short of a state...
Douglass ready to make another run at a state title