Danville looking to get back on track as title contenders

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville head coach Mark Peach is set to begin his second season with the Admirals.

His guys are starting to embrace his vision after winning eight games last season. Danville hasn’t won that many games in a season since completing a perfect 15-0 state championship campaign back in 2017.

Peach returns six starters on offense and six starters on defense.

Danville begins the season at Lincoln County on August 19 and confidence will not be an issue in Stanford.

