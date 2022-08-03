Father Jim Sichko collects donations for flood victims

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Father Jim Sichko is giving back to flood victims in eastern Kentucky with the help of the social media community.

He posted an Amazon wish list three days ago and has already received hundreds of packages with four days of giving left to go.

“This is really what humanity is about. People giving. And anytime you give, you receive,” said Father Sichko. “You know what this shows? This shows that everyone wants to do something.”

He will be collecting donations through Friday and then take them to eastern Kentucky.

