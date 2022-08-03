Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims

Those at the Breathitt County Conservation Office still in good spirits as they hand out...
Those at the Breathitt County Conservation Office still in good spirits as they hand out cleaning supplies and gas and propane vouchers for a crowd in the shopping center near Wendy’s in Jackson.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County.

Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes.

The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. They’ve served thousands of hot meals and handed out water and snacks.

On the other side of the parking lot, the Conservation Office is handing out cleaning supplies and gas vouchers. They’re funded through the county right now. Handing out buckets full of cleaning supplies and mops.

Those vouchers seem to be one of the nicest surprises for the people in line.

People in line shared their stories of loss with each other. One woman said her house was hit but is still standing, but her pregnant daughter lost everything. Others share hugs in line reuniting with neighbors they hadn’t seen since Thursday.

The office says that they’ve handed out more than $1,000 in vouchers in just an hour.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
The Buckhorn Creek area of Perry County sustained heavy flood damage.
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says most people reported missing after flooding are accounted for
Chilling video was released of people being rescued from their rooftops and flooded homes by...
WATCH | Chilling photos, videos released by National Guard show flood rescues in eastern Ky.
Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky

Latest News

He posted an Amazon wish list three days ago and has already received hundreds of packages with...
Father Jim Sichko collects donations for flood victims
Wolfe County students are supposed to come back to the classrooms on August 10th....
Leaders to move flood victims from Wolfe County Schools shelters to West Liberty
Woodsongs also collected instruments to donate to musicians affected by the December 2021...
Woodsongs working to send instruments to Appalachian musicians
(Source: MGN)
Power outages decreasing nearly one week after devastating flooding