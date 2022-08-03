Gov. Beshear tours Breathitt Co. High School as cleanup efforts are underway

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear spent another day of touring the damage left behind after the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.

We followed him as he toured Breathitt County High School, which sustained damage.

Walking through the debris and muddy mess of the high school, it was a scene Governor Beshear has seen all over eastern Kentucky.

“It puts it into perspective talking to families who have lost everything. Talking to the superintendent that now has a monumental task of getting things back up and running,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor met with county leaders now faced with the daunting task of leading their communities through rebuilding.

“I’ve been through some disasters. But I’ve not been through a disaster that even compares to this,” Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble said.

With homes washed away and sink holes opening up, the damage is unreal and hard for the people there to process.

“It’s a war zone. Communities, I mean no homes. I mean not a sign of a structure. You see a piece of a roof here, see more stuff on the road to do with a house than you do where there houses were at,” Noble said.

The superintendent said the start of school will be delayed, but the cleanup shouldn’t be too long.

“We’ll be able to put our schools back rather quickly, but our focus right now is on our family and friends,” Superintendent Phillip Watts said. “We know we’re probably over 60 employees that’s been damaged pretty significantly. Several of those are a complete loss. We’re very concerned with our students and we’re trying to make contact with those.”

Governor Beshear said those people will not be abandoned.

We’re gonna be here a year from now, making sure we get everybody back up on their feet,” Beshear said.

Governor Beshear is expected to give another update on flood relief efforts Wednesday morning.

