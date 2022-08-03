Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heating up for a few days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Those temperatures are going to reach some very uncomfortable levels. Perhaps even a little dangerous for folks out working in the heat.

The dome of heat will spread across the region today. You should see highs running around 90 or higher. When the humidity is considered into the equation it will feel more like 100 or hotter. It will be one of those days when you need to pay extra attention to what your body is telling you.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as you can. Air conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness and death. If your home is not air-conditioned, reduce your risk for heat-related illness by spending time in public facilities that are air-conditioned and using air conditioning in vehicles. Contact your local health department or locate an air-conditioned shelter in your area.

Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling device during an extreme heat event.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

Limit the use of the stove and oven—it will make you and your house hotter.

Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is hottest.

Pace your activity. Start activities slowly and pick up the pace gradually.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Rain chances will increase on Thursday. Showers & storms will likely increase on Thursday. There could be some locally heavy rain embedded within some of those thunderstorms. This will lead to a heightened threat of flooding and flash flooding. I am not saying it is a repeat of last week but some local issues could arise! We’ll deal with another round of widespread rain on Friday.

Take care of each other!

