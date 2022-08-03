Kentucky Humane Society in need after intake of animals from flood-ravaged Eastern Ky.

(WYMT)
By Melissa Ratliff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Humane Society is in desperate need of supplies after taking in over 100 animals from flood-ravaged areas in Eastern Kentucky.

Most of the animals were in the shelter before the flooding. They were transported out to make room for animals that were lost of injured in the July 26 storms.

“We are caring for a large number of animals at the shelter and we could really, really use some help with supplies,” reads a post on the organization’s Facebook page.

They are most in need of canned chicken, pill pockets for dogs, towels, blankets, puppy pads, canned dog/puppy/cat/kitten food, soft dog treats, one large scale for dogs and a few can openers. The shelter also accepts gently used towels, blankets and toys too!

Donations can be brought directly to their Main Campus located at 241 Steedly Drive Louisville KY 40214. But you can send help from right here in Eastern Kentucky.

Donations can also be ordered directly from the group’s Chewy and Amazon Wish Lists!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
The Buckhorn Creek area of Perry County sustained heavy flood damage.
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says most people reported missing after flooding are accounted for
Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
Chilling video was released of people being rescued from their rooftops and flooded homes by...
WATCH | Chilling photos, videos released by National Guard show flood rescues in eastern Ky.

Latest News

Woodsongs working to send instruments to Appalachian musicians
WATCH | Woodsongs working to send instruments to Appalachian musicians
TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged
TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged
Father Jim Sichko collects donations for flood victims
WATCH | Father Jim Sichko collects donations for flood victims
Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims
WATCH | Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims
Leaders to move flood victims from Wolfe County Schools shelters to West Liberty
WATCH | Leaders to move flood victims from Wolfe County Schools shelters to West Liberty