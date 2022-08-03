Ky. lawmakers survey flood damage, deliver supplies with helicopter

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky National Guard is delivering supplies to hard-hit areas in eastern Kentucky. Some people are cut off because of flood waters or damaged roads.

Several state senators rode with the Guard on a Blackhawk helicopter on Tuesday.

“The damaged areas are beyond belief until you see it like we have seen it just now,” Senate President Robert Stivers said.

Members of Kentucky’s legislature went up and helped unload donations in parts of Perry County, delivering a lifeline to people with any access to anything.

“I don’t think it’s a might be. I think it is. You saw the river, or Buckhorn Lake that has cut them off. They have no access to food or water. Except what we just left there,” Stivers said.

The National Guard is flying mission after mission, going out over and over again to give critical items to people who desperately need them.

“Right now, we are trying to help out as many people as we can. Make sure people have enough water and food. Roads are cut off,” Sgt. Jacob Dixon with the National Guard said.

The job is never ending it seems, but so needed.

“Since Thursday we have been working from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. doing what we can to help out. We fly about seven to eight hours per day,” Sgt. Dixon said.

The way the Guard pilots maneuver the aircraft and land in these very narrow and small areas has been a sight to see. They are literally going places few others can.

Kentucky lawmakers who have been on some of these flights say a lot of the water and supplies delivered have been donated by generous people.

