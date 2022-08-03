Ky. lawmakers survey flood damage, deliver supplies with helicopter

Several state senators rode with the Guard on a Blackhawk helicopter on Tuesday.
Several state senators rode with the Guard on a Blackhawk helicopter on Tuesday.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky National Guard is delivering supplies to hard-hit areas in eastern Kentucky. Some people are cut off because of flood waters or damaged roads.

Several state senators rode with the Guard on a Blackhawk helicopter on Tuesday.

TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged

“The damaged areas are beyond belief until you see it like we have seen it just now,” Senate President Robert Stivers said.

Members of Kentucky’s legislature went up and helped unload donations in parts of Perry County, delivering a lifeline to people with any access to anything.

(Story continues below.)

“I don’t think it’s a might be. I think it is. You saw the river, or Buckhorn Lake that has cut them off. They have no access to food or water. Except what we just left there,” Stivers said.

The National Guard is flying mission after mission, going out over and over again to give critical items to people who desperately need them.

“Right now, we are trying to help out as many people as we can. Make sure people have enough water and food. Roads are cut off,” Sgt. Jacob Dixon with the National Guard said.

The job is never ending it seems, but so needed.

Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

“Since Thursday we have been working from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. doing what we can to help out. We fly about seven to eight hours per day,” Sgt. Dixon said.

The way the Guard pilots maneuver the aircraft and land in these very narrow and small areas has been a sight to see. They are literally going places few others can.

Kentucky lawmakers who have been on some of these flights say a lot of the water and supplies delivered have been donated by generous people.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
The Buckhorn Creek area of Perry County sustained heavy flood damage.
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says most people reported missing after flooding are accounted for
Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
Chilling video was released of people being rescued from their rooftops and flooded homes by...
WATCH | Chilling photos, videos released by National Guard show flood rescues in eastern Ky.

Latest News

Ky. lawmakers survey flood damage, deliver supplies with helicopter
VIDEO | Ky. lawmakers survey flood damage, deliver supplies with helicopter
Woodsongs working to send instruments to Appalachian musicians
WATCH | Woodsongs working to send instruments to Appalachian musicians
TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged
TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged
Father Jim Sichko collects donations for flood victims
WATCH | Father Jim Sichko collects donations for flood victims