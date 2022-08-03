LCA looks to get back to state title game with a new quarterback

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s not often that a quarterback who led his team to back-to-back state finals switches positions to wide receiver as a senior, but that’s the case with Drew Nieves at LCA.

“You know he can also still throw the ball,” said head coach Doug Charles. “You know it’s pretty good to have a guy that’s led you to two state championship appearances to be in your backfield. It kind of makes a defensive coordinator think a little bit.”

The reason for the position change is the addition of 6-foot-5 quarterback Cutter Boley, who transferred to LCA from LaRue County.

“When I got the news that he was coming, it kinda startled me a little bit,” said Nieves, “but I talked to all of my coaches, and I was like, well, I’m not going to be selfish here at all. So I want to do whatever yall want me to do.”

Boley is a rising sophomore who already has a dozen power five offers from schools like Kentucky, Ole Miss, Michigan, and Alabama.

“Cutter is a special talent, of course. You don’t get 12-15 Power Five offers if you can’t play,” said Charles. “He checks the boxes from the standpoint of his body size. That kid can make all the throws.”

“It’s just so energetic,” said Boley. “They all have that championship mentality. In some places, they preach that, but they can’t accomplish it, but here they preach it and accomplish it. So it’s just a great environment to be around.”

Aside from quarterback, the Eagles will need to replace several key players lost to graduation. Nine of whom earned a college scholarship.

“Well, unfortunately, the team that we played in the state championship with the last two years, sixteen of those guys aren’t in the building anymore,” said Charles.

Last season LCA was a field goal shy of a state championship against Beechwood, which still motivates the players this preseason.

“We wanted it,” said defensive end Johhny Drake. “We wanted it a lot, but it came down to that last-second field goal. Coming out this year, our team has a fire under their butts. So everybody is ready to come out hot.”

