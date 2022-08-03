Leaders to move flood victims from Wolfe County Schools shelters to West Liberty

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Leaders in Wolfe County are working to move displaced flood survivors to a new location after being housed at different schools in the count, but the district says it must get ready for the upcoming school year.

Wolfe County students are supposed to come back to the classrooms on August 10th. Superintendent Kenny Bell said that when the floods hit, that timetable got tossed up in the air. But thanks to a new agreement with Morgan County to house flood victims, that timetable may still be intact.

“We will start on August 10th on schedule,” said Kenny Bell, Wolfe County Superintendent. “We’ll have professionals come in and do a deep cleaning, make sure and test everything and make sure everything is clean and sanitized for our staff and students.”

Bell said that when the flood waters began rising, he and his staff jumped at the chance to help a fellow neighbor.

“I always say on the basketball court or softball field we’re rivals, and we compete against each other, but when something like this happens, we’re neighbors,” said Bell. “We’re here to help them.”

Bell says that in a little under three hours, Wolfe County Middle School, High School, and Campton Elementary were all converted into shelters. Staff were on hand to give out essentials and feed the flood victims. Now Bell says that flood victims are moving to the Wellness Center up in West Liberty, which is better equipped to be a more permanent shelter for flood victims. That lets Wolfe County focus on other ways of helping, like continuing to bring meals, and sending crews down to Jackson to help with the cleanup effort.

“This allows us to move to a different phase of recovery,” said Bell.

Superintendent Bell says that as of right now, that timetable will stay the same, which means that Wolfe County Students are planning to start school next week.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.