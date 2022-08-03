Lexington arts community using their talents to help flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many communities are coming together to help with flood relief efforts.

In Lexington, the arts community is stepping up. Lexington artists say now is the time to use their talents to help those who are hurting.

Woodsongs, an organization that celebrates grassroots, bluegrass, and folk music, is collecting instruments from all over the world to send to musicians impacted by recent floods.

“East Kentucky, I lived there, I lived in Knott County, is one of the musical centers in all of North America,” said Michael Johnathon, Woodsongs folk singer. “So, like we did with the tornadoes in western Kentucky, we’re going to collect instruments from all over the nation and give them free to the musicians of the mountains.”

At the Lexington Opera House, The Lexington Theatre Company is raising money for flood relief. Donations will be collected during the upcoming Broadway show Chicago.

“This is perhaps the first time that we had a crisis like this happen right at the same time we were producing a show,” said Lyndy Franklin Smith, co-founder and artistic director at The Lexington Theatre Company. “So, it’s important to us as we’re crafting this piece of theater. Theater is such a mirror to our humanity. These stories that we tell, it’s how we move forward together.”

Lexington artists say you can assist in the effort by supporting shows and other art events set up to help flood victims.

The show Chicago runs from August 4 - 7.

