Lexington arts community using their talents to help flood victims

Many communities are coming together to help with flood relief efforts. In Lexington, the arts...
Many communities are coming together to help with flood relief efforts. In Lexington, the arts community is stepping up. Lexington artists say now is the time to use their talents to help those who are hurting.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many communities are coming together to help with flood relief efforts.

In Lexington, the arts community is stepping up. Lexington artists say now is the time to use their talents to help those who are hurting.

Woodsongs, an organization that celebrates grassroots, bluegrass, and folk music, is collecting instruments from all over the world to send to musicians impacted by recent floods.

“East Kentucky, I lived there, I lived in Knott County, is one of the musical centers in all of North America,” said Michael Johnathon, Woodsongs folk singer. “So, like we did with the tornadoes in western Kentucky, we’re going to collect instruments from all over the nation and give them free to the musicians of the mountains.”

At the Lexington Opera House, The Lexington Theatre Company is raising money for flood relief. Donations will be collected during the upcoming Broadway show Chicago.

“This is perhaps the first time that we had a crisis like this happen right at the same time we were producing a show,” said Lyndy Franklin Smith, co-founder and artistic director at The Lexington Theatre Company. “So, it’s important to us as we’re crafting this piece of theater. Theater is such a mirror to our humanity. These stories that we tell, it’s how we move forward together.”

Lexington artists say you can assist in the effort by supporting shows and other art events set up to help flood victims.Tag:

The show Chicago runs from August 4 - 7.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
The Buckhorn Creek area of Perry County sustained heavy flood damage.
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says most people reported missing after flooding are accounted for
Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
Chilling video was released of people being rescued from their rooftops and flooded homes by...
WATCH | Chilling photos, videos released by National Guard show flood rescues in eastern Ky.

Latest News

Several state senators rode with the Guard on a Blackhawk helicopter on Tuesday.
Ky. lawmakers survey flood damage, deliver supplies with helicopter
Ky. lawmakers survey flood damage, deliver supplies with helicopter
VIDEO | Ky. lawmakers survey flood damage, deliver supplies with helicopter
Woodsongs working to send instruments to Appalachian musicians
WATCH | Woodsongs working to send instruments to Appalachian musicians
TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged
TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged
Father Jim Sichko collects donations for flood victims
WATCH | Father Jim Sichko collects donations for flood victims