Lexington native returns home to star in ‘Chicago’ musical

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Theatre Company’s Chicago hits the Opera House stage this week.

The Broadway musical-turned-movie is the company’s next summer stage production, but it’s also a homecoming for one of its stars.

“I grew up in Lexington, and now I am back,” actress Hayley Fish said.

She’s back in a big way, playing the musical’s iconic character Velma Kelly.

“To be able to have the opportunity to play this role and bring her to life and to really get my hands on her and really do it, it’s incredible. It’s very fulfilling,” Fish said.

After graduating from SCAPA, Lexington’s School for the Creative and Performing Arts, and New York University, Fish got her first Broadway break in Cats. Now, she’s back home.

“This is what I love. To be able to have this as my career and it brought me back home, it is incredibly special,” Fish said.

In addition to seasoned Broadway pros like her in the title roles, the cast includes rising stars and recent college graduates.

The company wowed audiences last month with The Little Mermaid, and now, it’s a whole different type of musical.

“We are doing a Broadway show here. That is the caliber of the work that is happening,” Fish said.

Five performances begin Thursday and run through Sunday at the Lexington Opera House. You can go to the Lexington Theatre Company’s website for tickets.

