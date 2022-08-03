In one-on-one, Gov. Beshear talks long road ahead for EKY

WATCH | In one-on-one, Gov. Beshear talks long road ahead for EKY
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear spent time in eastern Kentucky on Tuesday meeting with survivors and checking on communities as search and recovery efforts continue.

WKYT’s Bill Bryant spent the day in Breathitt County, and was able to talk to the governor about the disaster and where Kentucky goes from here in a one-on one interview.

You can watch the full interview above.

