‘All we have is each other’: Flood survivor remembers helping neighbors as water rushed in

JORDAN CHILDERS KNOTT CO
JORDAN CHILDERS KNOTT CO(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - “I love my neighbors so I had to try to save them. So, that’s really all that was going through my mind was to help other people I guess,” said Jordan Childers, a Knott County native.

Childers said he and his girlfriend lost everything in the flood.

“In thirty minutes time it had rose probably eight feet. It was in our house and pure chaos stated,” he said. “It was panic everywhere. Neighbors screaming children crying.”

In the middle of the chaos, though, Childers said there was only one thing on his mind - saving as many of his neighbors as he could.

“I dove in the water and got there, they had a fourteen month old grandson. We got him out,” he said. “Other houses [were] flooded and they were literally washing away down the river, and I couldn’t just not do something. And I dove back in the river and got an elderly lady out of her trailer.

Now, Childers and his girlfriend are working get their life back together after losing so much. He said they are encouraged, though, knowing they were able to help their fellow Kentuckians stay save in the flood.

“All we have is each other. Literally the clothes that we have off our backs and each other that’s all that we have to go off of,” he said.

