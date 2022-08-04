Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled

A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park last month. (Source: KCCI/Family photos/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday.

Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.

The department confirmed Thursday that the killer was Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the family was attacked early on the morning of July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
The sheriff told us a small plane crashed near the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport Wednesday...
One killed, one injured in small plane crash in Harrison Co., police say
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged
KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and...
KSP: Escaped Madison Co. inmate found

Latest News

Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Parkland, Florida, jury tours bloody school massacre scene
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
Driver transporting bodies to funeral homes fired for posting videos on TikTok
Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, asks Alex Jones questions about text...
Sandy Hook parents’ attorney: Jan. 6 panel asks for Alex Jones’ texts
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. . The Air Force has filed criminal...
Air Force charges airman in Syria base explosion from April