Beshear makes stop in Lexington to thank first responders involved with flood rescues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear made his first stop to thank first responders in Lexington, highlighting the rescue and relief efforts of the Lexington Fire Department over the past week in eastern Kentucky.

The governor stood in front of dozens of Lexington Fire Department rescue team members, saying without them, thousands of people may never have been found. The LFD Swift Water crews performed more than 700 water rescues and helped in more than 1,300 air rescues.

Beshear said this is the worst and most devastating flood the commonwealth has ever experienced. While 37 people died, he believes so many more would have without the dozens of Lexington first responders who immediately went into action to help.

Major Adam Sorrell said they first got to Breathitt County at 9:00 Thursday morning. They were actually supposed to go to Hazard, but were told the situation was too dire in Breathitt County to leave.

They met up with different units, including the National Guard, and rescued 85 people, 21 dogs and 10 cats that first day alone.

He said they would go up and down those bodies of water and just find more and more people who needed help.

“We had a crew that rescued eight people off of one roof. When they went back, the house was gone. I’ve been on many water rescues throughout the state, but never moving water at that amount. It was quite a scene to see just the destruction that was going on. I mean we had cars floating by.” Sorrell said.

The governor also commissioned the first responders as Kentucky Colonels, the highest honor the governor can bestow.

Sorrell said they still have crews helping FEMA teams, and they’re working in seven day deployments.

