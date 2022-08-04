Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter

Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter
By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move.

Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.

Red Cross officials tell us they have more than 50 people and families staying with them in the Morgan County shelter.

PREVIOUS: Leaders to move flood victims from Wolfe County Schools shelters to West Liberty

Officials say that there are more than 280 Red Cross workers on the ground in Kentucky, taking care of more than 460 people and families affected by the floods.

The Morgan County Wellness Center is just a small part of that effort.

Debbie Ranier is the Executive Director of the Eastern Kentucky Red Cross. She says volunteers are doing what they can to take care of the needs of each of the people they are caring for.

“We have mental health and health services on-site,” said Ranier. “Some are getting prescription glasses for people. Some people are helping with getting prescription medications.”

However, one of the biggest concerns for flood victims is figuring out what’s left of their homes and how to get back there. Ranier says that the Red Cross will provide caseworkers whose job is to do just that.

“They try to work out going back home, if there is a home to go back to. If not, then they just assess their situation and move it on, you know, to whoever needs to help them get back to their future,” Ranier said.

Red Cross officials say there is no timetable for how long this shelter will be up and running, meaning that it could be a matter of weeks or a matter of months.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
The sheriff told us a small plane crashed near the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport Wednesday...
One killed, one injured in small plane crash in Harrison Co., police say
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged
KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and...
KSP: Escaped Madison Co. inmate found

Latest News

William Ernest Wehking, 35.
Registered sex offender in Lexington facing new sex crime charges
Thunderstorms will increase as the day plays out
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rounds of showers & storms will move through the region.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances increase
(Source: MGN)
Power outages decreasing nearly one week after devastating flooding