Cats unveil new “Bahamas uniforms”

Calipari: “Players help design them”
UK men's basketball revealed on Thursday three new uniforms it plans to wear on its upcoming...
UK men's basketball revealed on Thursday three new uniforms it plans to wear on its upcoming trip to the Bahamas.(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball revealed on Thursday its new Bahamas uniforms, which the team will wear on its upcoming trip beginning next week.

The uniforms were unveiled on UK basketball’s social media.

The three new uniforms are the traditional white over white “home” uniform, an all-blue uniform and a new-look black top and black shorts uniform.

Coach John Calipari said players helped choose the new look.

“My favorite thing about these Bahamas uniforms is that Mark Evans, our incredible equipment manager, let the players help design them. Everything we do is player-driven and about putting players first!” Calipari said on his social media.

The Wildcats open the Bahamas trip with a game on Wednesday, Aug. 10 against the Dominican National U22 Team. On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Cats face Monterey Tech (Mexico), followed by a game on Aug. 13 against Carleton Univ. (Canada). UK wraps up the trip with a game on Sunday, Aug. 14 against the Bahamas National Team.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
The sheriff told us a small plane crashed near the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport Wednesday...
One killed, one injured in small plane crash in Harrison Co., police say
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged
KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and...
KSP: Escaped Madison Co. inmate found

Latest News

WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in a Russian court for drug possession and...
WNBA’s Griner convicted at drug trial, sentenced to 9 years
Danville head coach Mark Peach.
Danville looking to get back on track as title contenders
Quarterback Cutter Boley transferred to LCA from LaRue County during the offseason
LCA looks to get back to state title game with a new quarterback
Mark Few hopped on a zoom with Coach John Calipari to make the announcement.
UK men’s basketball to play Gonzaga in home-and-home series