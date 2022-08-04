Cats unveil new “Bahamas uniforms”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball revealed on Thursday its new Bahamas uniforms, which the team will wear on its upcoming trip beginning next week.

The uniforms were unveiled on UK basketball’s social media.

The three new uniforms are the traditional white over white “home” uniform, an all-blue uniform and a new-look black top and black shorts uniform.

Coach John Calipari said players helped choose the new look.

“My favorite thing about these Bahamas uniforms is that Mark Evans, our incredible equipment manager, let the players help design them. Everything we do is player-driven and about putting players first!” Calipari said on his social media.

The Wildcats open the Bahamas trip with a game on Wednesday, Aug. 10 against the Dominican National U22 Team. On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Cats face Monterey Tech (Mexico), followed by a game on Aug. 13 against Carleton Univ. (Canada). UK wraps up the trip with a game on Sunday, Aug. 14 against the Bahamas National Team.

