Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) - Illinois State Police say an eighth person has died from a fiery crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois.

Police announced Wednesday that 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has died. They say he was driving a van carrying his 31-year-old wife, Lauren, his four children, ages 5 to 13, and a 13-year-old family friend around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The van collided with a car on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago.

Also killed was the other driver, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, Illinois.

Police have said both vehicles were “engulfed in flames.”

Several GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up for the Dobosz family in the wake of the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

