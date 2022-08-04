Gov. Beshear says two people still missing in EKY flooding

Kentucky State Police reports there are two missing persons still being searched for in relation to the flooding. This number is fluid and reflects reports made only to KSP.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon:

The governor announced that FEMA has approved Individual Assistance for Owsley County. The counties currently approved include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Pike.

Currently, renters and homeowners in these counties who were affected by the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that began July 26 may apply for individual disaster assistance by visiting one of the in-person mobile registration centers, applying online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362).

Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

“Let me address something – there are a lot of rumors out there about who qualifies for FEMA or who can apply,” the governor said. “Everyone who has been significantly impacted by the flooding in the eight counties approved for Individual Assistance needs to apply for FEMA. It’s a requirement for our travel trailers and it will be a requirement for other programs. Please apply.”

Two FEMA Mobile Registration Centers have been added in Floyd and Pike counties. There are now a total of nine mobile registration centers.

Hours for all the centers are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

FEMA representatives will be at the centers to help with applications for federal assistance and to provide information about other disaster recovery resources. For additional information visit governor.ky.gov/floodresources.

He said on Thursday the number of confirmed fatalities in the flooding remains at 37.

Kentucky State Police reports there are two missing persons still being searched for in relation to the flooding. This number is fluid and reflects reports made only to KSP.

There are a total of eleven cooling stations across Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Letcher, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties. For current details visit governor.ky.gov/floodresources.

