Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances increase

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have had a primarily dry couple of days but that changes with today’s forecast.

Showers & storms are set to increase all across Kentucky. These storms have the potential to produce locally heavy rain at times. We have an airmass full of moisture all around us. This is what is known as a tropical feel to the air. When the moisture content is this high, storms that develop have an even better chance of producing heavy rain. It’s just like being in a tropical system. Some of the raindrops will be huge and quickly add up for some higher rainfall totals.

Outside of those storms, we will find highs hover close to 90 degrees. The heat index might reach the triple digits for a time today.

The wetter pattern sticks around for the weekend. The lingering chance of locally heavy rain will continue for everyone in our area.

Take care of each other

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
The sheriff told us a small plane crashed near the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport Wednesday...
One killed, one injured in small plane crash in Harrison Co., police say
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged
KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and...
KSP: Escaped Madison Co. inmate found

Latest News

Thunderstorms will increase as the day plays out
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Ally Blake's FastCast | Showers & storms will likely increase on Thursday
Ally Blake's FastCast | Showers & storms will likely increase on Thursday
Heat & humidity
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Humidity will make it feel like 100 today
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heating up for a few days