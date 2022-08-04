Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have had a primarily dry couple of days but that changes with today’s forecast.

Showers & storms are set to increase all across Kentucky. These storms have the potential to produce locally heavy rain at times. We have an airmass full of moisture all around us. This is what is known as a tropical feel to the air. When the moisture content is this high, storms that develop have an even better chance of producing heavy rain. It’s just like being in a tropical system. Some of the raindrops will be huge and quickly add up for some higher rainfall totals.

Outside of those storms, we will find highs hover close to 90 degrees. The heat index might reach the triple digits for a time today.

The wetter pattern sticks around for the weekend. The lingering chance of locally heavy rain will continue for everyone in our area.

