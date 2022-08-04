Kentucky Baptist Relief helping flood victims clean homes

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a volunteer faith-based organization that helps people in disasters worldwide say the flooding in Eastern Kentucky is among the worst they have seen.

Kentucky Baptist Relief is helping feed people and clean up their homes in the hardest hit regions.

The men and women in yellow hats and shirts are used to going out to major disaster zones all over, helping people recover from hurricanes, tornadoes and major floods. They’re used to seeing damage like this but in other places.

“This is by far the worst destruction I have ever seen of any disaster,” said Ron Crow, Kentucky Baptist Convention Disaster director. “By not only the height and depth of the water but the force of it completely demolishing homes and buildings.”

Nothing inside the homes will be able to be cleaned or restored, it all has to be thrown away. People tell us it puts into perspective what is truly important.

“But it also reminds us that there is more to life than stuff. It’s about family, faith, and one another,” Crow said.

They say the damage is so extensive that cleaning out one home may take a day to a day and a half.

The group will be in the region for at least a week.

Kentucky Baptist Relief is also providing meals to people from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day at the First Baptist Church in Whitesburg.

