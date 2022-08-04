Registered sex offender in Lexington facing new sex crime charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A registered sex offender in Lexington is facing new sex crime charges.

Lexington police say William Wehking was engaging in sexual communications with a 12-year-old girl.

The victim told authorities she sent nude images to him and witnesses say Wehking also showed his private parts to the victim on video chat.

Police searched his home and say officers found images of children ages 10 to 12.

Wehking is facing several charges.

