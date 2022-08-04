Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Martina Barksdale: Inside-out grilled steak salad (Aug. 4, 2022)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/55676/grilled-flank-steak-and-potato-salad
INSIDE-OUT GRILLED STEAK SALAD
Hand-held salads that pack a crunchy punch. Grilled and sliced Strip Steak wrapped in lettuce leaves, topped with your choice of veggies and cheese crumbles.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 10 ounces each)
- 16 Boston or butter lettuce leaves (about 4 to 5-inch diameter)
- 2 cups thin assorted vegetable strips, such as cucumber, red onion, carrots, bell pepper, sugar snap peas
- 1/4 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed or frozen peas or corn, thawed
- 1/4 cup reduced-fat or regular vinaigrette (any variety)
- 1/3 cup crumbled goat or blue cheese (optional)
- 1/3 cup toasted chopped almonds, walnuts, pecans or hazelnuts (optional)
Rub:
- 2 teaspoons sweet paprika
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon coarse grind or cracked black pepper
COOKING:
- Combine Rub ingredients; press evenly onto beef steaks.
- Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
Cook’s Tip: To pan-broil steaks, preheat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook steaks 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Carve steaks into slices. Place lettuce leaves on serving platter. Evenly layer vegetables onto lettuce leaves. Top evenly with steak. Drizzle with vinaigrette; sprinkle with cheese and nuts, if desired.
SAFE HANDLING TIPS:
- Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
- Separate raw meat from other foods.
- Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
- Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
- Wash all produce prior to use.
- Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
- Refrigerate food promptly.
