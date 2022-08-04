Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Martina Barksdale: Inside-out grilled steak salad (Aug. 4, 2022)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker and Martina Barksdale (August 4, 2022)

Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/55676/grilled-flank-steak-and-potato-salad

INSIDE-OUT GRILLED STEAK SALAD

Hand-held salads that pack a crunchy punch. Grilled and sliced Strip Steak wrapped in lettuce leaves, topped with your choice of veggies and cheese crumbles.

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 10 ounces each)

16 Boston or butter lettuce leaves (about 4 to 5-inch diameter)

2 cups thin assorted vegetable strips, such as cucumber, red onion, carrots, bell pepper, sugar snap peas

1/4 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed or frozen peas or corn, thawed

1/4 cup reduced-fat or regular vinaigrette (any variety)

1/3 cup crumbled goat or blue cheese (optional)

1/3 cup toasted chopped almonds, walnuts, pecans or hazelnuts (optional)

Rub:

2 teaspoons sweet paprika

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon coarse grind or cracked black pepper

COOKING:

Combine Rub ingredients; press evenly onto beef steaks.

Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: To pan-broil steaks, preheat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook steaks 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Carve steaks into slices. Place lettuce leaves on serving platter. Evenly layer vegetables onto lettuce leaves. Top evenly with steak. Drizzle with vinaigrette; sprinkle with cheese and nuts, if desired.

SAFE HANDLING TIPS:

Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.

Separate raw meat from other foods.

Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.

Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.

Wash all produce prior to use.

Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.

Refrigerate food promptly.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.