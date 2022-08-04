Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Martina Barksdale: Inside-out grilled steak salad (Aug. 4, 2022)

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker and Martina Barksdale (August 4, 2022)

Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/55676/grilled-flank-steak-and-potato-salad

INSIDE-OUT GRILLED STEAK SALAD

Hand-held salads that pack a crunchy punch. Grilled and sliced Strip Steak wrapped in lettuce leaves, topped with your choice of veggies and cheese crumbles.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 10 ounces each)
  • 16 Boston or butter lettuce leaves (about 4 to 5-inch diameter)
  • 2 cups thin assorted vegetable strips, such as cucumber, red onion, carrots, bell pepper, sugar snap peas
  • 1/4 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed or frozen peas or corn, thawed
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat or regular vinaigrette (any variety)
  • 1/3 cup crumbled goat or blue cheese (optional)
  • 1/3 cup toasted chopped almonds, walnuts, pecans or hazelnuts (optional)

Rub:

  • 2 teaspoons sweet paprika
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon coarse grind or cracked black pepper

COOKING:

  • Combine Rub ingredients; press evenly onto beef steaks.
  • Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: To pan-broil steaks, preheat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook steaks 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

  • Carve steaks into slices. Place lettuce leaves on serving platter. Evenly layer vegetables onto lettuce leaves. Top evenly with steak. Drizzle with vinaigrette; sprinkle with cheese and nuts, if desired.

SAFE HANDLING TIPS:

  • Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
  • Separate raw meat from other foods.
  • Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
  • Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
  • Wash all produce prior to use.
  • Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
  • Refrigerate food promptly.

