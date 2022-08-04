Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding

WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost.

Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.

However, after floodwaters poured into homes and businesses across eastern Kentucky, washing away memories and livelihoods, neighbors like Webb can’t get the heart-wrenching memories of devastation out of his head.

“Probably the hardest hour of my life, listening and hearing the screaming,” Webb said. “We have two individuals that have trouble walking and we had to find boats from people in town to come over and to get them out and do a boat rescue.”

Webb says those people are now living at a nearby church in the meantime.

Floodwaters leave little to nothing for families in Kentucky. However, with each corner they turn a helping hand is there.

“It makes your heart feel good that people care,” Webb said.

From donating items like water and cleaning supplies to working elbow to elbow scraping up the old to bring in the new, families who have lost so much in floodwaters are not alone in this rebuilding process.

“This community got hit so hard so we just try to help out as much as we can,” one volunteer tells WSAZ.

“We appreciate everything, and just know it’s gonna be a long hard struggle, but we’ll get through it. I know we will,” Webb said.

So, as volunteers help wash away tragedy from these communities families call home-- the boots and gloves will stay on until everything gets rebuilt.

Any volunteers would be much appreciated in hard-hit areas like the Wayland and Garrett areas of Floyd County.

