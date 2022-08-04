Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding

Volunteers help rebuild after flooding
Volunteers help rebuild after flooding
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost.

Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.

However, after floodwaters poured into homes and businesses across eastern Kentucky, washing away memories and livelihoods, neighbors like Webb can’t get the heart-wrenching memories of devastation out of his head.

“Probably the hardest hour of my life, listening and hearing the screaming,” Webb said. “We have two individuals that have trouble walking and we had to find boats from people in town to come over and to get them out and do a boat rescue.”

Webb says those people are now living at a nearby church in the meantime.

Floodwaters leave little to nothing for families in Kentucky. However, with each corner they turn a helping hand is there.

“It makes your heart feel good that people care,” Webb said.

From donating items like water and cleaning supplies to working elbow to elbow scraping up the old to bring in the new, families who have lost so much in floodwaters are not alone in this rebuilding process.

“This community got hit so hard so we just try to help out as much as we can,” one volunteer tells WSAZ.

“We appreciate everything, and just know it’s gonna be a long hard struggle, but we’ll get through it. I know we will,” Webb said.

So, as volunteers help wash away tragedy from these communities families call home-- the boots and gloves will stay on until everything gets rebuilt.

Any volunteers would be much appreciated in hard-hit areas like the Wayland and Garrett areas of Floyd County.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?
Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
The sheriff told us a small plane crashed near the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport Wednesday...
NTSB investigation underway into deadly Harrison Co. plane crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden will join Governor Andy Beshear to tour parts of Kentucky that were...
President Biden to tour areas affected by EKY flooding
Officials say Apollo Pizza’s booth at the Hops and Vine Festival was robbed in a brazen, broad...
Police looking for suspect after brazen robbery with officers nearby
Eastern Kentucky was ravaged by last week's flooding, and residents will likely be working for...
WATCH LIVE: Beshear to give another update on EKY flooding
Good Friday morning everyone! It is a First Alert Weather Day and we are watching out for...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day
Police say 53-year-old Sean Smith has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment.
Suspect arrested in deadly Lexington shooting