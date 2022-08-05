Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning everyone! It is a First Alert Weather Day and we are watching out for strong to severe storms that could cause flash flooding and high water issues. Certainly not what we need, so make sure you stay weather prepared!

Starting off this morning temps are in the low 70s with a muggy feel. Showers and storms are moving from west to east and even some thunderstorms are bubbling up. Some fog is also being reported in the valleys so make sure you be careful. Temps likely rise into the day near the low 80s if we get some breaks in the rain, if not we likely stay in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms will persist throughout the day. Some could see localized totals of 1-3 inches into Saturday with some isolated higher totals. Saturday’s breakdown looks to be very similar to today. Sunday is where we see a little less rain and a little warmer temps close to the upper 80s. Rain chances continue into next week and eventually, a cold front will drop temps close to 80 degrees. Hopefully, by next weekend we can dry out!

I hope you all have a great day and stay safe!

