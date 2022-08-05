Boyle County seeks 11th state title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 10-time state champion Boyle County Rebels are hungry to 3-peat this season despite losing some of their stars to graduation.

Boyle repeated as state champions from 2000-2003 and then again in 2010, can the Rebs make it three straight in 2022?

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.