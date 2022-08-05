Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flooding Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track rounds of showers and thunderstorms as they drench the Commonwealth once again. The action today into early Saturday is likely to cause more flash flooding issues with another threat lurking early next week.

It took a bit of nudging, but the Flood Watch now includes almost all of Kentucky through Friday morning.

That will likely get extended through tonight and maybe into Saturday.

Many of us will pick up another 1″-3″ of rain through Saturday with local amounts of 4″+ possible. That would be more than enough to cause additional flash flooding issues to develop.

That “scattered” trend takes us into Monday before another system drops back in from the northwest by Tuesday and Wednesday. That brings more widespread showers and storms that can lead to additional high water concerns.

