KSP investigates fatal crash in McCreary County

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
McCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday night.

The collision, with involved a car and a moped, happened on KY 1651 in McCreary County.

According to a release from KSP, an initial investigation found Nathan Flynn, 43, crossed traffic and hit a moped driven by David Dunn, 56.

Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCreary County Coroner. Flynn was not injured.

The case is under investigation.

