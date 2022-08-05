Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting at popular hotel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently on the scene of a reported shooting inside the Mirage Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Multiple posts on Twitter indicate a heavy police presence inside the hotel.

At one point, it was reported that police locked down the hotel completely.

LVMPD posted on Twitter just after 10 p.m. alerting the public of the shooting.

So far, police say one person is pronounced dead.

We are investigating a shooting in a hotel room at the Mirage. One person has been pronounced deceased. This is an active investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 5, 2022

Police have not released further details and are warning the public to avoid the area.

