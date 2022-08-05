Man killed in overnight shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Lexington early Friday morning.

The victim was found in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive around 1:51 a.m. Police say he had suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now trying to determine what led up to the shooting. They have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information connected to the shooting is asked to contact Lexington Police.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.