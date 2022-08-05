Man killed in overnight shooting in Lexington

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Pixabay)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Lexington early Friday morning.

The victim was found in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive around 1:51 a.m. Police say he had suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now trying to determine what led up to the shooting. They have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information connected to the shooting is asked to contact Lexington Police.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?
Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
The sheriff told us a small plane crashed near the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport Wednesday...
NTSB investigation underway into deadly Harrison Co. plane crash

Latest News

Many flood victims in Breathitt County still waiting for federal help
Several FEMA mobile registration sites set up in eastern Ky.
Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
Kentucky State Police reports there are two missing persons still being searched for in...
Gov. Beshear says two people still missing in EKY flooding