Nearly 1.4 million saws recalled after several reports of injuries

Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nearly 1.4 million miter saws have been recalled due to injury and laceration hazards.

DeWALT issued the recall after reports of the saw’s rear safety guard breaking nearly 600 times, making it easier for something to fly off and hit the user or someone nearby.

The recall involves models DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790 with date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

CPSC said only saws without a green dot on the nameplate or a black dot on the arm of the saw are included in the recall.

There have been nine reports of laceration injuries so far.

Anyone with the saws should stop using them and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a free repair kit or take it to a DeWALT service center for a free repair.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?
Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
The sheriff told us a small plane crashed near the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport Wednesday...
NTSB investigation underway into deadly Harrison Co. plane crash

Latest News

Officials say Apollo Pizza’s booth at the Hops and Vine Festival was robbed in a brazen, broad...
Police looking for suspect after brazen robbery with officers nearby
Two people are dead and two others injured after a lightning strike at a Washington park near...
Lightning strike near White House leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
The NYPD also formally charged Michael Morgan with the murder of a 28-year-old man in October...
NYC man charged in fatal shooting over cold fries tied to 2020 murder
Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
Eastern Kentucky was ravaged by last week's flooding, and residents will likely be working for...
Gov. Beshear to give another update on EKY flooding