Police looking for suspect after brazen robbery with officers nearby

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are looking for a man who they say stole a donation jar from a pizza shop.

Officials say Apollo Pizza’s booth at the Hops and Vine Festival was robbed in a brazen, broad daylight theft when officers were close by.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying that suspect. We’re getting a first look at security tape taken at the time of that theft. You can see here this man wearing the pink shirt:

Richmond Police posted on Facebook that they’re looking for help identifying him and this red truck they say was also involved.

Wesley Browne is the co-owner of Apollo’s Pizza. He says they were in the middle of hosting a collection for flood relief when that man grabbed the cash.

“We were raising money that day for the humane society here in Madison County. We were also taking up a donation for flood relief. We’re in the middle of all that and someone comes down and says our table just got robbed,” said Browne. “We literally had two uniformed Richmond Police officers 30 yards from the theft, guy did it anyway. Ran right in front of Apollo. Ran right down the street. There was a waiting getaway truck it turns out and he jumped in the bed of the truck and they were gone. It’s pretty brazen. It was broad daylight still at that point, there were uniformed police around. He didn’t care. He did it anyway.”

Browne says that several people have already reached out to him with information that might help. He says it’s sad that this person took money from a good cause, but they’re determined to catch him.

If you have any information that could help identify that man or that truck you’re asked to give the Richmond Police Department a call.

