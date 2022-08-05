President Biden to tour areas affected by EKY flooding

President Joe Biden will join Governor Andy Beshear to tour parts of Kentucky that were...
President Joe Biden will join Governor Andy Beshear to tour parts of Kentucky that were devastated by recent flooding.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - President Joe Biden will join Governor Andy Beshear to tour parts of Kentucky that were devastated by recent flooding.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports he will be in the area on Monday to meet victims and see recovery efforts in the area.

This will be the second time Biden has toured Kentucky as President, the first time being when tornadoes swept through Western Kentucky.

