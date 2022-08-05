Several FEMA mobile registration sites set up in eastern Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state has a list of FEMA mobile registration sites that will be set up in eastern Kentucky.

FEMA reps will be on site to help folks with federal assistance and share more resources. They’ll be set up from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.

Here’s a list of sites:

Breathitt County: 421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339

Clay County: Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester

Floyd County: Martin Community Center, 7199 KY Rte. 80, Langley

Knott County: Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn

Letcher County: Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg

Perry County: Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard

Pike: 15308 US 23 S., Jenkins

