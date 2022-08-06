Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another flood threat

Saturday’s Forecast
FastCast saturday morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Saturday everyone! We continue to track rounds of showers and thunderstorms as they drench the Commonwealth once again. The action today will likely cause more flash flooding issues with another threat lurking early next week.

A Flood Watch will continue throughout the day today

Many of us will pick up another 1″-3″ of rain through Saturday with local amounts of 4″+ possible. That would be more than enough to cause additional flash flooding issues to develop. Temps likely stay muggy in the low to mid-80s.

That “scattered” trend takes us into Monday before another system drops back in from the northwest by Tuesday and Wednesday. That brings more widespread showers and storms that can lead to additional high water concerns.

The end of the week looks to finally dry out.

I hope you all have a great day and stay safe!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 53-year-old Sean Smith has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment.
Suspect arrested in deadly Lexington shooting
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney
Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
Two people are dead and two others injured after a lightning strike at a Washington park near...
Lightning strike near White House leaves 3 dead, 1 injured
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa,...
Blaze kills firefighter’s 10 relatives, 3 of them children

Latest News

Plenty of help is coming into eastern Kentucky from so many areas, whether it’s feeding people...
Georgetown Police Department sending supplies to eastern Kentucky
Highway 15 in Breathitt County
‘It’s going to be a marathon:’ Breathitt Countians working to rebuild after flooding
Team. UK Football Flood Relief Service Event. Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood victims
UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood victims
WATCH | UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood victims