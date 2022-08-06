Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another flood threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Saturday everyone! We continue to track rounds of showers and thunderstorms as they drench the Commonwealth once again. The action today will likely cause more flash flooding issues with another threat lurking early next week.

A Flood Watch will continue throughout the day today

Many of us will pick up another 1″-3″ of rain through Saturday with local amounts of 4″+ possible. That would be more than enough to cause additional flash flooding issues to develop. Temps likely stay muggy in the low to mid-80s.

That “scattered” trend takes us into Monday before another system drops back in from the northwest by Tuesday and Wednesday. That brings more widespread showers and storms that can lead to additional high water concerns.

The end of the week looks to finally dry out.

I hope you all have a great day and stay safe!

