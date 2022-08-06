Ally Blake’s Forecast | Watching heavy rain into the evening

Saturday Evening Forecast
Good Saturday evening everyone! It is a pretty wet and stormy day across Kentucky. Multiple...
Good Saturday evening everyone! It is a pretty wet and stormy day across Kentucky. Multiple flash flood warnings popped up today and we will continue to watch this into the evening hours. Flash flooding and local high water issues can still be a concern.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday evening everyone! It is a pretty wet and stormy day across Kentucky. Multiple flash flood warnings popped up today and we will continue to watch this into the evening hours. Flash flooding and local high water issues can still be a concern.

Let’s get in it! Throughout the rest of the evening, temps remain in the 70s and 80s with a muggy feel. Slow-moving showers and storms are possible, but likely clear out after sunset. Tomorrow we should start off mostly dry in the 70s. As the day plays on isolated clusters of showers and thunderstorms could develop again. Temps stay steamy in the mid to upper 80s. Not all-day rains are likely. You can basically copy and paste the forecast from Sunday to Monday. After that temps really cool closer to 80 degrees. Another round of heavy rains move in and that could spill into trouble Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday and into next weekend things look to finally calm down and dry out.

I hope you all have a great evening and stay safe!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney
Police say 53-year-old Sean Smith has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment.
Suspect arrested in deadly Lexington shooting, victim identified
Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
Two people are dead and two others injured after a lightning strike at a Washington park near...
Lightning strike near White House leaves 3 dead, 1 injured
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart

Latest News

flood watch
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another flood threat
FAWD
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flooding Continues
Good Friday morning everyone! It is a First Alert Weather Day and we are watching out for...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day
FAWD
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Threat Returns