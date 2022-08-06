Reports: Actress Anne Heche critical after crashing car into house, starting fire

Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.(KCAL/KCBS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Actress Anne Heche is in critical condition after driving into a Los Angeles home Friday.

Sources say Heche was behind the wheel of the vehicle that hit the home, causing it to erupt into flames.

She is known for her roles in the films “The Vanished” and “Six Days and Seven Nights.”

Firefighters extinguished the fire and rescued Heche from inside the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Many first came to know Heche as Ellen DeGeneres’ girlfriend in the late 1990s.

They pair hasn’t been a couple in more than 20 years and Heche does not identify as gay.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?
Police say 53-year-old Sean Smith has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment.
Suspect arrested in deadly Lexington shooting
Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up after first dating in 2021.
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson end relationship, report says
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa,...
Blaze kills firefighter’s 10 relatives, 3 of them children
Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars...
Extreme weather: Flash floods close roads, strand 1K people at Death Valley National Park