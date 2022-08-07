Football Cats host annual Fan Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky coach Mark Stoops was upbeat but cautious following his team’s public practice at the Wildcats’ annual Fan Day.

Thunderstorms cut short the open practice, forcing the players inside, but not before UK fans saw a handful of thrilling plays, including a twisting, diving catch by running back Chris Rodriguez.

“Still a lot of work to be done,” Stoops said. “We’ve got a lot of things to get better at, to correct.”

Quarterback Will Levis wasn’t as pleased.

“The offense (was) not good,” Levis said. “It’s not up to our standards. Me personally, I didn’t make some good decisions. There’s going to be those days where the defense gets the best of us. Been back and forth this year, this camp. Today was not our day. We had some flashes but we need to be better.”

““I feel like we could’ve had more energy, but each day we continue to get better and that’s the main thing we try to improve on,” linebacker Jacquez Green said. “The energy could’ve been better, but at the end of practice we ramped it up. But we need to stay consistent through the whole practice.”

Stoops refused to field questions on Saturday regarding the status of Rodriguez, who was on the field practicing during Fan Day. Rodriguez was arrested in May on DUI charges.

