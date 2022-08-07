Football Cats host annual Fan Day

Chris Rodriguez practicing with team
UK defensive back Andru Phillips makes a play during Saturday's Fan Day.
UK defensive back Andru Phillips makes a play during Saturday's Fan Day.(Regina Rickert)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky coach Mark Stoops was upbeat but cautious following his team’s public practice at the Wildcats’ annual Fan Day.

Thunderstorms cut short the open practice, forcing the players inside, but not before UK fans saw a handful of thrilling plays, including a twisting, diving catch by running back Chris Rodriguez.

“Still a lot of work to be done,” Stoops said. “We’ve got a lot of things to get better at, to correct.”

Quarterback Will Levis wasn’t as pleased.

“The offense (was) not good,” Levis said. “It’s not up to our standards. Me personally, I didn’t make some good decisions. There’s going to be those days where the defense gets the best of us. Been back and forth this year, this camp. Today was not our day. We had some flashes but we need to be better.”

““I feel like we could’ve had more energy, but each day we continue to get better and that’s the main thing we try to improve on,” linebacker Jacquez Green said. “The energy could’ve been better, but at the end of practice we ramped it up. But we need to stay consistent through the whole practice.”

Stoops refused to field questions on Saturday regarding the status of Rodriguez, who was on the field practicing during Fan Day. Rodriguez was arrested in May on DUI charges.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney
Police say 53-year-old Sean Smith has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment.
Suspect arrested in deadly Lexington shooting, victim identified
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart

Latest News

Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life held at Memorial Coliseum
WATCH | Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life held at Memorial Coliseum
UK men's basketball revealed on Thursday three new uniforms it plans to wear on its upcoming...
Cats unveil new “Bahamas uniforms”
UK sophomore quarterback Beau Allen has announced he will enter the transfer portal.
UK’s Beau Allen announces transfer intentions
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the...
SEC media picks football Cats to finish 2nd in East