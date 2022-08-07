Kentucky Newsmakers 8/07: U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker.

Booker, a former state representative from Louisville, is challenging Republican Senator Rand Paul in November.

Inflation and the economy are top issues for voters right now. Plus, the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade has stirred up an unexpected issue. There’s also tension in the world highlighted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kentucky is already plagued by COVID and other more long-term challenges and now facing disastrous flooding months after deadly tornadoes.

Booker started his general election campaign with an attention-getting ad that we’ll ask about.

He joins us on Newsmakers this week to discuss.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.