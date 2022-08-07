Kentucky Newsmakers 8/07: U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker

On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker.

Booker, a former state representative from Louisville, is challenging Republican Senator Rand Paul in November.

Inflation and the economy are top issues for voters right now. Plus, the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade has stirred up an unexpected issue. There’s also tension in the world highlighted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kentucky is already plagued by COVID and other more long-term challenges and now facing disastrous flooding months after deadly tornadoes.

Booker started his general election campaign with an attention-getting ad that we’ll ask about.

He joins us on Newsmakers this week to discuss.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I-75 that happened around 10:30 on...
Multiple vehicles involved in I-75 wreck
Authorities in Kansas arrested 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was wanted in connection to the...
4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; suspect arrested
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart

Latest News

On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Democratic U.S....
WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers 8/7/22
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I-75 that happened around 10:30 on...
Multiple vehicles involved in I-75 wreck
A driveway along East Water Street in McKee, Ky. is made impassable by the swollen Pigeon Roost...
High water in Jackson Co. causes further concerns with more rain likely to come