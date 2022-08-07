Mercer County set to begin new era under Craig Yeast

Yeast and his Titans open the season August 20 vs. Tates Creek.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a homecoming for Harrodsburg native Craig Yeast.

After spending three years as the head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan, Yeast is back in his home town to lead Mercer County High School. The former Kentucky Wildcat is eager to open the season on August 20 at home against Tates Creek.

Mercer County’s defense will look similar to year’s past, but the offense is brand new. Yeast has tabbed dual-threat junior Thaddeus Mays as his new starting quarterback.

When the Titans take the field this season, their goal is clear. They want to make it past the second round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2017.

