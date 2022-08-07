Multiple vehicles involved in I75 wreck

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I75 that happened around 10:30 on Sunday morning.

According to officials, the accident was initially caused by a downpour. The drivers involved had difficulty maintaining control of their vehicles, leading to the multi-vehicle accident.

The accident was around mile marker 102. Reportedly, as many as 8 vehicles were involved in the accident, leaving multiple people with minor injuries.

The victims have been transported to the hospital.

Officials have opened the highway back up.

