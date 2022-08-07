Multiple vehicles involved in I75 wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I75 that happened around 10:30 on Sunday morning.

According to officials, the accident was initially caused by a downpour. The drivers involved had difficulty maintaining control of their vehicles, leading to the multi-vehicle accident.

The accident was around mile marker 102. Reportedly, as many as 8 vehicles were involved in the accident, leaving multiple people with minor injuries.

The victims have been transported to the hospital.

Officials have opened the highway back up.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.