Sayre set to begin third season as varsity program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2020, Sayre started 8-0 in its first varsity season and that success laid the foundation for an up and coming program.

The Spartans are 16-4 over the last two years and they have established a football team that is on the brink of their first postseason win. Under head coach Chad Pennington, Sayre went 8-3 last season, losing to Hazard in the first round of the state playoffs.

With Cole Pennington off to Marshall, his little brother Luke takes over as the starting quarterback.

Sayre opens the 2022 season on August 19 at home against Eminence.

