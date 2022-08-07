Sayre set to begin third season as varsity program

The Spartans are 16-4 over the last two years.
Sayre set to begin third season as varsity program
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2020, Sayre started 8-0 in its first varsity season and that success laid the foundation for an up and coming program.

The Spartans are 16-4 over the last two years and they have established a football team that is on the brink of their first postseason win. Under head coach Chad Pennington, Sayre went 8-3 last season, losing to Hazard in the first round of the state playoffs.

With Cole Pennington off to Marshall, his little brother Luke takes over as the starting quarterback.

Sayre opens the 2022 season on August 19 at home against Eminence.

