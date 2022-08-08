Ally Blake’s Forecast | An active pattern builds in this week

Sunday Evening Forecast
FastCast sunday pm
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday evening everyone! It is a pretty hot and stormy day across Kentucky. This will likely kick off a more active pattern ahead!

Let’s get in it! Throughout the rest of the evening, temps remain in the 70s and 80s with a muggy feel. Slow-moving showers and storms are possible, but likely clear out after sunset. Tomorrow we should start off mostly dry in the 70s. As the day plays on isolated clusters of showers and thunderstorms could develop again. Temps stay steamy in the mid to upper 80s. Not all-day rains are likely. You can basically copy and paste the forecast from Sunday to Monday. After that temps really cool closer to 80 degrees. Another round of heavy rains move in and that could spill into trouble Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday and into next weekend things look to finally calm down and dry out.

I hope you all have a great evening and stay safe!

