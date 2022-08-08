Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are rolling into a new week with more of the same for much of the week. We will finally change things up a bit by the end of the week as a blast of late September air rolls into the region and settles in for a bit.

Let us begin with the precious present and roll forward.

It’s a steam bath of a day with temps 85-90 for most, but some low 90s show up in the west. Humidity levels are way up there, so that means a high sweat factor.

Scattered showers and storms will flare up once again. Locally heavy rains are possible, but this isn’t very widespread.

Showers and thunderstorms then start to increase Tuesday and continue through Wednesday and Thursday. That happens as a cold front drops in and slows down from the northwest. This front is being pushed by a surge of late September air.

Those rains may cause additional high water issues across the state in what is one of the wettest patterns you will ever see.

The air behind this front will be amazing and should get your fall juices flowing by the weekend. Highs may stay in the 70s for a few days with overnight lows deep into the 50s.

