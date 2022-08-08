Three injured in home explosion

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Three people were injured Monday morning after an explosion leveled at home, emergency management confirms.

According to dispatchers, the call came in from Dorton, Kentucky.

US 23 was temporarily shut down to be used as a landing zone to lift people out of the area.

Emergency management reports two people were flown from the scene and one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Two women and a man were injured Monday. Emergency management says all three were related.

US 23 has since reopened.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating along with Kentucky State Police.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.