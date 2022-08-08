Father Jim Sichko delivers big donation to help EKY grocery recover from flooding

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A big gift was delivered to a small store in Eastern Kentucky.

Everything inside the Isom, Ky. IGA store was lost during the flooding.

A large crowd gathered outside the grocery store Monday, word spreading that something was going to happen and it was going to be really good. Moments later, Father Jim Sichko showed up with a briefcase handcuffed to his hand.

Sichko says he’s never been to Isom, but his visit will not soon be forgotten. He passed out gift cards to every worker of the IGA. He also gave a lot of cash to help the grocery come back.

“So, Gwen, you and your husband, $20,000 for you to decide how to spend,” said Father Jim.

“First of all, we have to get it cleaned up. These funds will help with the cleaning. It’s very expensive,” said IGA owner Gwendolyn Christon.

Father Jim says the $20,000 won’t be the only gift bestowed upon the store. He says the generosity of others will make other gifts possible down the line.

Christon says she hopes to re-open the store by January.

