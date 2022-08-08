Father Jim Sichko delivers big donation to help EKY grocery recover from flooding

Father Jim Sichko showed up with a briefcase handcuffed to his hand.
Father Jim Sichko showed up with a briefcase handcuffed to his hand.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A big gift was delivered to a small store in Eastern Kentucky.

Everything inside the Isom, Ky. IGA store was lost during the flooding.

A large crowd gathered outside the grocery store Monday, word spreading that something was going to happen and it was going to be really good. Moments later, Father Jim Sichko showed up with a briefcase handcuffed to his hand.

Sichko says he’s never been to Isom, but his visit will not soon be forgotten. He passed out gift cards to every worker of the IGA. He also gave a lot of cash to help the grocery come back.

“So, Gwen, you and your husband, $20,000 for you to decide how to spend,” said Father Jim.

“First of all, we have to get it cleaned up. These funds will help with the cleaning. It’s very expensive,” said IGA owner Gwendolyn Christon.

Father Jim says the $20,000 won’t be the only gift bestowed upon the store. He says the generosity of others will make other gifts possible down the line.

Christon says she hopes to re-open the store by January.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I-75 that happened around 10:30 on...
Multiple vehicles involved in I-75 wreck
Authorities in Kansas arrested 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was wanted in connection to the...
Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas
Radio traffic indicates officers on the scene were trying to break up a large crowd, “Car 50,...
9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will join Governor Andy Beshear and First...
President Biden visits flood-ravaged areas of EKY

Latest News

Some UK students have already moved into their dorms, but other students won’t be moving into...
UK working to accommodate on-campus housing for record first year class
Days leading up to the shootout, Storz is accused of holding a woman hostage inside his home.
Man accused of murdering police officers, K-9 pleads not guilty
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP releases names of women missing after flooding
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge