‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An athlete at Knott County Central High School died just days after helping flood victims in the community.

According to Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, Aaron Crawford, a football player and wrestler for the Patriots, was helping victims Wednesday evening, but he started to not feel well.

Crawford was taken to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital where he later died.

“He loved superheroes, and he was a real life superhero,” Engle added.

Officials did not know the cause of death.

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

A police escort is expected to start at County Line Church near the Breathitt/Perry County line around 10 a.m. Monday as Crawford’s body is brought back to Eastern Kentucky.

