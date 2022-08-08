Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain will blow through the region

Rounds of heavy rain will move through the region.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered showers & thunderstorms will become more active with today’s forecast.

Monday will not be a total washout. Scattered showers & thunderstorms will be possible into the afternoon and evening hours. Some of you will not even track the first shower. If you end up under one of these areas, rain could be heavy at times. The air around us will be loaded with moisture. You will be able to figure that out when the high level of humidity becomes smothering at times. When you factor that in with temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 and you have yourself a true Summer’s day!

A cold front will pass through the region Wednesday into Thursday. Once we reach the other side of the cold front, temperatures will drop and we’ll experience highs in the 70s and low 80s. It will also ease the presence of the high humidity.

Take care of each other!

